Cultists stab, rob UNIOSUN student

ADVERTISEMENT

A student of Osun State University, Abass Olalekan, has been allegedly stabbed and robbed by some suspected members of Eiye confraternity.

The victim, who is a part four student of Human Resource Management in the university, was said to have been attacked at Royal Spring Hotel, Ijabe in Okuku.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student, it was gathered, was taken to hospital for treatment. One of his friends said he was responding to treatment at the hospital.

Men of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad of Osun State Police Command were said to have arrested nine suspects in connection with the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

A top security personnel told our correspondent that one locally made pistol and one cutlass were recovered from the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Ige, warned the youths in the state to shun cultism, saying that the command would not tolerate any act of lawlessness.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App