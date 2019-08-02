  1. Home
Cultists shoot ex-Taraba FC player in Plateau

By Bashir Liman, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday shot and macheted a former centre-back of Taraba Football Club, Ugo Ayaya Kelvin.

Daily Trust learnt that Kelvin was shot on his right thigh at Apata of Jos North Local Government Area of  the state.

Kelvin’s elder brother, Chinedu Ayaya, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Our correspondent who visited OLA Hospital yesterday saw the footballer receive treatment at the intensive care unit.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Terna, said he would get back to our correspondent on the matter.

