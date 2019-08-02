Cultists shoot ex-Taraba FC player in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday shot and macheted a former centre-back of Taraba Football Club, Ugo Ayaya Kelvin.

Daily Trust learnt that Kelvin was shot on his right thigh at Apata of Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelvin’s elder brother, Chinedu Ayaya, confirmed the incident yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our correspondent who visited OLA Hospital yesterday saw the footballer receive treatment at the intensive care unit.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Terna, said he would get back to our correspondent on the matter.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App