Cultists planning celebration in Kwara – Police

Suspected members of different cult groups in Kwara State have reportedly concluded plans to celebrate an annual festival of cultism in the state capital today. But the police said it would be allowed.

Investigations revealed that previous celebrations in notable areas of the state capital were trailed by violence and criminal activities among members of cult groups.

The violent cult activities, which are usually fomented by students of secondary and higher institutions, also involved artisans like vulcanizers, bricklayers, okada riders, tricycle operators, among others.

However, following intelligence reports, the state police command has said that it had put in place adequate security measures throughout the state to check the development, describing it as unacceptable.

The police commissioner, Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement yesterday, urged parents and guardians to monitor activities of their children and wards, advising students to shun any gathering and report every suspicious movement and activity of criminal elements to the police through the phone lines-09033871133, 07015338157 and 08070734277.

