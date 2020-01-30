Cultists kill law graduate in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected cultists have killed a fresh law graduate of the Benue State University (BSU) on a street in Gyado villa, a suburb of Makurdi metropolis.

Our correspondent gathered that the deceased, Adzua Defence, met his death on Tuesday while already planning to return to Lagos where he resides after spending his Christmas holiday with family and friends.

Witnesses said the deceased had scheduled to travel back to his base in Lagos on Wednesday before he was shot in the head by some suspected cultists and was pronounced dead at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) where he was taken to for medical attention.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed that the killing of the law graduate sparked a planned protest by some students.

Anene said the police however mounted surveillance in the area and eventually stopped the planned protest.

