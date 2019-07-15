  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cultists kill final year student of CRUTECH
ADVERTISEMENT

Cultists kill final year student of CRUTECH

By Eyo Charles, Calabar Published Date

A final year student of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) was brutally killed on Monday morning.

The victim identified as James, was shot and macheted in front of his department.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was allegedly killed by a cult group thought to be ‘Axe Men’.

Police PRO Irene Igbo said they were yet to be briefed about the incident but would begin investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

James is said to be a 500-level student of electronic engineering.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.