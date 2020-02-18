Cultists kill Benue varsity final year student

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected cultists on Monday night killed a final year student of the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened at about 7:30pm at Gyado villa, a Makurdi suburb close to the university community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident by text message, stating that it happened at about 7:50pm on Monday following cult clash in the area.

Anene said that information available to the command identified the victim as Tervishima Simon Peter, who was a final year Sociology student of the Benue State University.

She added that the victim’s body had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The PPRO said investigation into the matter was in progress

Related

Download Daily Trust News App