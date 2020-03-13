Cultists kill 200L student on Benue varsity campus

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected cultists on Wednesday night killed a 200level student on the campus of the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi.

Witnesses said the victim was pursued from outside of the first campus gate at about 7:00pm into the institution premises and was hacked to death around the school library.

A student, who declined his name on print, said the deceased was badly mutilated by his assailants who spared nothing to ensure that their victim gave up the ghost before disappearing into thin air.

The Vice Chancellor of BSU, Prof. Moses Kembe, at a news conference on Thursday, regretted the incident which he noted made him to cut short his participation at the exco meeting of the Association of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities in Abuja.

Kembe who is also the Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of State-Owned Universities in Nigeria, told journalists that, “Yesterday, 11th March, 2020 at about 7:30 pm, there occurred the unfortunate incident of the killing of Isaac Nater Nyiyongo, who last registered in the 2016/2017 as a 200 Level student in the Department of Political Science. He was killed on the University campus by suspected cultists.”

He said the killing of a student on the campus of the institution last happened 18 years ago and that it was as a result of innovation of BSU campus security personnel to function proactively.

“We are aware that two suspected masterminds of the criminal incident have been arrested and are assisting security agents with useful information, with preliminary investigations suggesting they are not students of the university.

“I regret to state here that those criminal elements, who carried out the crime on our campus yesterday, took advantage of the strike announced by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),” Kembe said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue State Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, emphasising that it was, “a cult related killing inside the school.”

