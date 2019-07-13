Cultists attack vigilante members in Bayelsa, injure one

ADVERTISEMENT

Cultists suspected to be members of greenlanders confraternity, in the early hours of today, attacked members of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) who were on surveillance duties in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, leaving one person critically injured.

The suspected cultists attacked, assaulted and injured a VGN member, Mr Fred Godgift, hitting him with the mouth of their gun along Harbour Road Junction in Yenagoa about 6.00 am.

According to the residents of the area, the presence of VGN members in the area, for the past eight months, have prevented the hoodlums from operating in the area.

The hoodlums, who were said to have stormed the VGN base with guns and other dangerous items, attacked three VGN members who were at the junction, and injured one at three different places on the head.

The attacked VGN member is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state capital.

The Bayelsa State Commander of VGN, Mr Tolumobofa Akpoebibo Jonathan, said such attacks will not deter his members from helping to prevent crime in all nook and cranny of Bayelsa State.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa State command, SP Asinim Butswat could not be reached for confirmation as he was not picking his calls. He has not replied to a text message sent to him as well as at the time of filing this report.

