Cultists attack mosque in Ogun, injure 3

Members of a cult group known as Eluku attacked Zumuratul Mu’min Mosque at Iperu – Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It is the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The attackers were said to have injured three persons and destroyed vehicles and houses around the mosque when the worshippers were preparing for magrib prayer.

Two of the victims have been admitted at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

A victim, Nurein Abdulraheem, said: “It was on Tuesday, we were not even at the scene when the incident happened. but We were informed that our mosque had been attacked, we quickly rushed there only to find out that the mosque was destroyed.

“We were told that some members of the mosque had gone to the police station to report the case; we also took an okada to the police station, but on getting there, we were told our members had left.

“We were on our way back from the station when they waylaid us and poured boiling vegetable oil from a bean cake seller on us.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Daily Trust that he had not been briefed on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern has condemned the attack. A statement by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, asked Governor Abiodun to fish out the perpetrators.”

