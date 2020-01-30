Cult clash claims Bricklayer’s live in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

A bricklayer has been confirmed dead following a fight which broke out between members of an alleged secret cult and some youths at Saw Mill area of Ilorin in Kwara state.

It was gathered that the victim, simply identified as Wasiu, was hit by stray bullets as cult members and youths shot sporadically in the area.

A resident of the area told our correspondent that fight ensued between the alleged cult members when one Fatai stopped them from forcefully taken valuables like phones and cash among others from some residents of Saw Mill area of Ilorin metropolis.

“They were angered as Fatai retrieved the valuables from them and returned them to the owners that fateful night”, the resident said.

He added that “They trailed Fatai to his house at Saw Mill garage; but when they didn’t meet him there, they became furious and started shooting in all direction and Wasiu was hit by stray bullet”.

Kwara state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said: “I am yet to have details of the incident but a life was actually lost. I will confirm and get back to you.”

