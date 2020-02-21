Cult clash claims 5 lives in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons have reportedly been killed in a renewed clash between rival cult groups in Edo State.

It was gathered that the killings were to mark one year anniversary of the killings of two rival leaders in Aye and Eiye confraternities.

The victims were said to have been killed between Monday and Wednesday.

It was gathered that three persons were killed at Nomayo junction, Aifuwa along Upper Sokponba road in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

It was further gathered that two other persons were killed at Third junction area, when the cult boys stormed the area shooting sporadically while resident Scampered for safety.

A trader in the area, who asked not to be named, said the police later came to the Third Junction and arrested suspected cultists and other people found in the area.

It was gathered that some suspects arrested in connection with last year’s cult killings especially the leaders of Eiye and Aye confraternities were released last month.

When contacted, the state Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, said some suspects had been arrested in connection with the renewed fight.

He said the police were working with community leaders in the state in order to effectively tackle the problem of cultism.

He noted that most of the youths who claimed to have renounced cultism when arrested still went back to it after they had been rehabilitated.

