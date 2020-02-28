Culpable homicide: Convict gets reduced jail term after showing remorse

ADVERTISEMENT

A man convicted for causing the death of his friend escaped the death sentenced on Thursday following his plea for leniency.

Christian Palidor was convicted for causing the death of Gabriel Adema on November 12, 2015 after stabbing him with a knife during an altercation.

The police charged the convict under Section 222 of Penal Code which is not punishable by death. He was thereafter arraigned before an FCT High Court in Nyanya and has been in the custodial centre since his arraignment.

Section 222(4) of the Penal Code states that “Culpable homicide is not punishable with death if it is committed without premeditation, in a sudden fight, in the heat of passion upon a sudden quarrel and without the offender’s having taken undue advantage or acted in a cruel or unusual manner.”

Section 224 provides for life imprisonment for the offender of Section 222. The court, according to this section, could also give a lesser jail term or fine or both to the offender.

Delivering judgment in the case on Thursday, Justice Peter Kekemeke held that Palidor’s conviction was based on his confessional statement to the police, which the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt.

However, before sentencing, the judge asked the convict if he had anything to say.

The convict told the court that he never thought that he would find himself in police station or even imprisonment.

“My Lord, I have learned a lot these few years I spent in prison. I am asking you to temper justice with mercy. Free me for a second chance and I will make amends to you, to everyone and will serve my country.

“I have learnt something that will make me a better person. I am a 300 level student now studying Entrepreneurship and Business Management.

“I have learnt tailoring; I made this cloth that I am putting on. I am also a pastor in the prison yard. Please my lord temper justice with mercy,” he pleaded with the court in an emotion-laden voice.

Justice Kekemeke thereafter held that the convict “seems genuinely remorseful” and that the deceased was gone and could not be brought back.

“The defendant is still alive, he has been rehabilitated, reformed and will be back to the society. I therefore sentence the defendant to seven years imprisonment. The sentence should run from the date of arraignment which was March 14, 2016,” the judge held.

