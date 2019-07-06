C’ttee names 3 profs, Rhodes-Vivour, Adegboruwa, 33 others as SANs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has appointed three professors among the 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The committee also listed the wife of Supreme Court justice, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Adedoyin and renowed civil rights activist, Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa.

In a statement signed by the Cheif Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hadizatu Umar Mustapha, three academics were also named. They are: Professors Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, Uchefule Ugonna Chukwumaeze and Mamman Lawan.

Others listed are: the Permanent Secretary in the Minstry of Justice, Adedayo Toba Apata; Abdulahi Haruna, Manga Mohammed Nurudeen, John Onuegbulem Asoluka, Adedokun Matthew Makinde, Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum, Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji and Tuduru Uchendu Ede.

Others are: Abdul Olajide Ajana, Ama Vemaark Etuwewe, Oladipo Adekorede Olasope, Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander, Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe, Andrew Essien Hutton, Olukayode Abayomi Enitan, Paul Harris Adekole Ogbole, and Olaniyi Maruph Olapade.

Others are: Samuel Ngozi Agweh, Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, Olumide Andree Aju, Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu, Usman Ogwu Sule, Safiya Umar Badamasi, Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba, Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka, Emeka Onyemachi Ozoani, Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme, Jephtah Chikodi Njikonye, Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik, Alhassan Akeje Umar and Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi.

