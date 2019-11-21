CSOs urge N/Assembly to probe $195m waterways security contract

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations yesterday urged the National Assembly to investigate the circumstances surrounding the award of a $195m waterways security contract to a foreign firm.

The coalition alleged that the contract was illegally awarded to an Isreali firm, HSLI Security Systems.

The national coordinator of the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative, Comrade Solomon Adodo, who spoke in Abuja on behalf of the 10-group coalition, said the ceding of the nation’s waterways to the exclusive control of a foreign firm is an avenue to divert Nigeria’s oil for selfish interest and personal gains.

According to him, ceding such critical national assets to foreign firms would undermine the constitutional role of the Nigerian Armed Forces as prescribed by law and would expose the country to security risks and ridicule among the comity of nations.

