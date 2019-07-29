CSOs threaten court actions, ask Buhari to drop Malami

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of 11 notable civil society organisations (CSOs) across the country has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately withdraw the nomination of Abubakar Malami as a ministerial nominee.

Addressing a media conference on Monday in Abuja, the leaders of the coalition said they have also resolved to approach the court to stop the reappointment of Abubakar Malami as a minister.

This is coming on the heels of a letter sent to the senate on Wednesday by the coalition to reject Malami, citing the outcome of an audit done on him which detailed the “shady actions” of the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and his proven cases of undermining the anti-corruption efforts of the present administration.

The organisation who jointly signed petition are Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre for Africa (PAACA), YIAGA AFRICA, Civil Society Legislative and Advocacy Centre (CISLAC),

Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), Protest to Power (P2P), Keen and Care Initiative, Connected Development (CODE), Social Action, Yes Project; and Lawyers Network Against Corruption (LAWNAC).

The Convener, SNC, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu and the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, who spoke at the briefing lamented that Mr. Malami engaged Oladipo Okpeseyi and Temitope Adebayo, two Nigerian lawyers, for the recovery of $321m Abacha Loot from Switzerland, despite that the job was already completed by Enrico Monfrini, the Swiss lawyer who had been on the recovery since 2000.

According to them, despite outcry, the federal government, in May this year, secretly paid the newly engaged lawyers $15m.

