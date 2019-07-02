CSOs laud public properties recovery panel chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society Groups for Peace, Unity and Development has hailed the Chairman of the Panel on Presidential Initiative on the Recovery of Public Properties, Chief Obono Obla, for his achievements.

The National President of the group, Alhaji Comrade Dauda Balale Sokoto, who spoke when they paid an unscheduled courtesy call on him in his office, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for fishing Chief Obono out to join him in his anti-corruption crusade which had recorded achievements since their inception in office from the year 2015.

Alhaji Sokoto prayed for God’s guidance, wisdom, protections, blessings and preservation for him and his family members as well as all his staff in order for them to rid Nigeria of corrupt practices.

He called on the chairman of the panel to immediately swing into actions to bring to book all those that their names were released recently by the panel to have illegally amassed public wealth.

He also called on the judiciary and in particular the supreme court presently handling the electoral case to do the right thing by ensuring that the right person was declared as the winner of the senatorial elections as Nigerians and the people of Delta North Senatorial Zone await the judgment of the supreme court.

Barrister Obla, while speaking, lauded the group for their doggedness, integrity and fearlessness to ensure that Nigeria was free of corruption.

He urged them to join hands with him and other of his anti-corruption sister agencies to put to an end corruption in Nigeria.

