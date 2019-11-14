CSOs in Nigeria not financially viable – Survey

ADVERTISEMENT

A yearly National Civil Society Organizations Sustainability Index (CSOSI) survey for Sub-Saharan Africa has revealed that, most of Nigerian CSOs are not financially viable to operate effectively.

This was disclosed during a one-day dissemination workshop on the 2018 CSO sustainability index for sub-Saharan Africa Nigeria held in Kano organized by Centre for Research and Documentation (CRD), on behalf of FHI360.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the presentation of the survey, the Project Convener, Malam Umar Ibrahim Yakubu stated that, even though CSOs financial viability is low, there is a slight improvement from previous year’s survey which shows that, CSOs are adopting crowd funding to raise fund locally even as foreign support is the main source of funding available to CSOs in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Similarly, the Director Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Studies, Bayero University Kano, Professor Isma’ila Zango stated that the findings of the survey would add value to a lot of development sectors, saying it would be used as advocacy tool to measure donor successes or failures in the sector and also to serve as reference material for future research work.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App