CSOs give Buhari 14-day ultimatum to release Sowore

A coalition of over 200 civil society organisations yesterday in Abuja gave the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to show commitment to the rule of law or face mass action and civil disobedience in the country.

They specifically demanded, among others, the release of the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore and others.

Their demand was contained in a joint statement by Dr Abiola Akiode-Afolabi, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre and Transition Monitoring Group; Osai Ojigho, Amnesty International, Nigeria; Idayat Hassan, Centre for Democracy and Development; Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre and ‘Yemi Adamolekun, Enough is Enough Nigeria; among others.

They said they would resort to mass action if the government failed to accede to their demands and that the ultimatum commenced today.

