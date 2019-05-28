CSOs criticise Justice Bulkachuwa’s removal as gender discrimination

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Society Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Women In Nigeria (WIN) have described the development as unfair and undemocratic effort to undermine “inclusive, participatory and equal opportunity in both public and private spheres.”

In the statement signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (CISLAC) and Ms. Chioma Kanu (WIN), the CSOs stated that it was wrong to deny her participation on the panel in the flimsy grounds that her husband belongs to a political party.

“In view of the fact there is no established evidence of malpractice against her, it is unfair to deny her this position. We call for total respect for the rights, dignity, freedom and solidarity for womenfolk at all levels. We also urge well-meaning Nigerians to kick against gender discrimination and encourage gender justice,” the joint statement read.

Also, the Chairman of Gobaru Development Initiative, Faith Omabegho, questioned the agitation to remove Justice Bulkachuwa when the constitution empowered her to constitute the tribunals. “Should the President of the Court of Appeal relinquish her professionalism because of marital relationship?”

Also, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), in a statement, also criticised the application for Justice Bulkachuwa to recuse herself from the tribunal.

