CSOs canvass ethno-religious harmony

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have called on communities in Plateau State to live in peace and harmony in order to enhance development.

The call was made at an advocacy training for civil society organizations on promoting cultural and religious pluralism in Nigeria. The event was held at the Dialogue Reconciliation and Peace (DREP) Center in Jos.

One of the facilitators, Kelechi Eme, said the essence of the training was also to learn new advocacy skills that would enable them to achieve uptimum result.

“The intention of the training is actually to brainstorm on how an inclusive society where women, men, youths and also girls can flourish can be achieved. It is also about advocacy. we want to learn new skills around advocacy and we want to advocate to the high authorities to make inclusive policies and laws that can transform the landscape in Plateau State.

“We have realize that most of the communities in Plateau and also in Jos, the state capital, are divided. The division is along religious and ethnic lines. So, this project and the advocacy that we are learning will help us to go into these communities and meet with the stakeholders, especially the Government of the day, and advocate for policies that will bring this communities together, as well as for policies that will bring about more interface in order to create more peaceful environment on the Plateau,” he said.

In his remarks, DREP Center Director, Rev. Fr. Blaise Agwom, said the training which was funded by the European Union would also look at the role of religion in conflict resolution.

