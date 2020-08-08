CSOs ask FG to end #RevolutionNow protests

ADVERTISEMENT

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has asked the federal government to initiative well-calculated and stringent measures to put a permanent end to #RevolutionNow protests in the country.

Members of the #RevolutionNow group led by the convener who is an opposition politician, Omoyele Sowore, had launched a protest in some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) two days ago, where many of its members were arrested by security operatives.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the convener of the Civil Society Groups for Peace, Justice and Development (CSGPJD), Comrade Yusuf Yahuza, said the activities of #RevolutionNow group were causing anarchy in the country, complicating issues for the government and derailing governance.

“How can you revolt against the government to create a government inside a sovereign government? We wish to condemn it in its entirety and call for more decisive action across board to stem the tide and put an end to such evil.

“We wish to make Nigerians, especially the DSS, police and other security agencies including the judiciary to note that there is a challenge which needs to be nipped in the bud before it affects the whole system.

“How will individuals taken to court on same issue disobey flagrantly the court to organise individuals and stage a protest? Is this not contempt of court proceedings? Are the individuals in question now above the law? Justice must be served decisively against such individuals to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future,” he said.

