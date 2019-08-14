CSO urges states to domesticate FG’s agricultural policy

ADVERTISEMENT

A Civil Society Scaling-Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has called on state governments to domesticate Federal government agricultural policy which advocates the use of bio-fortified food.

The call was made by the Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the CS-SUNN, Mrs Jayne Arinze Egemonye during a 3-day residential accountability workshop for civil society on the role of Small and Medium Enterprises in scaling up nutrition in Kano state organized by the CS-SUNN in collaboration with United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Mrs Egemonye said the objective of the workshop was to enlighten the public on the importance of consuming food that were fortified to reduce the rate of micro-nutrient deficiency in children.

She added that, her organization had a vision of transforming Nigeria into a country where every citizen had food that is nutrition secured.

On his part, the Liaison Officer of Dangote Foundation in Kano state, Dr Sani Sulaiman said the workshop was timely, as the foundation had ventured into rice milling with additional eight mills underway.

He added that, Dangote had commenced a rice out-grower scheme in about four states and that the foundation was determined in ensuring that fortified seeds are being distributed to out-growers to boost production of bio-fortified food in Nigeria.

