CSO urges FG to release Zakzaky for treatment abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

The Initiative for Conciliation and Right Protection (ICRP) has urged the Federal Government to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, to seek urgent medical treatment abroad.

The group, led by Barrister Geoffrey NetoChukwu, also has Comrade Godwin Ekoja, Barrister Bala Hassan, Comrade Ahmad S. Isa and Prince Adelaja Adeoye, at a briefing on Thursday in Abuja, however commended the Federal Government for allowing foreign medical doctors to examine the detained cleric and his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to them, the report of the foreign medical team suggests that the couple need urgent medical treatment abroad.

Comrade Ahmad S. Isa who read the position of the group said, “Investigations revealed that the couple needed treatment that includes surgeries which can only be conducted in well-equipped hospitals outside Nigeria. It is a welcome development that after nearly four years of detaining the Sheikh and his Wife without proper medical attention of their own choice, the government finally obeyed a court order for the first time concerning the inhuman treatment of these victims of oppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are displeased that the Sheikh and his wife are still under detention despite the gravity of their injuries and their deteriorating health condition, and despite a Federal High Court judgement delivered in December, 2016 by Justice Gabriel Kolawale that ordered for their immediate and unconditional release.”

He added, “We are calling on the Federal government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to be flown abroad for proper medical care due to the various injuries sustained during his ordeal in the hands of the military.

“Medical experts who came to Nigeria to check his health clearly stated the need for him to be taken abroad for adequate medical treatment especially his left eye that is now riddled with bullet particles. The government must take this request very seriously,” Isa said.

On her part, a human rights activist, Ms. Ndi Kato, said they have been on the issue of Zakzaky for four years when children, women and young men were killed by the Nigeria Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

She said, “We have lost people struggling for the release of the leader of the IMN and his wife. For how long will this continue? He is a harmless and law abiding citizen. The Nigerian government and the international community should pay attention to this and get him released.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App