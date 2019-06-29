CSO urges Bauchi gov to concentrate on governance

ADVERTISEMENT

A civil society group, the Nigeria Civil Society Desk, has urged the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to concentrate on governance rather than checking the books of his predecessor.

The organization gave the advice in a statement by its National Secretary, Ijewa Zeb Obioma, National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Nwokolo Peter and National Coordinator, Emeh Friday Eleojo.

It said it was unfortunate that the governor kicked-off his administration with a chaotic state legislature and probe of the former governor, Mohammed Abubakar.

The group however said it was not opposed to probe of any sort, adding that as a foremost civil society body it was not opposed to probe.

“We insist that being just sworn in as the Governor of Bauchi State, it is not yet enough time for Governor Bala Mohammed to have made a thorough check of the books and records of the office he just breezed into,” the statement said.

