CSO pays tribute to Nigerian fallen soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigeria yesterday joined the rest of the world to mark the International Youth Day, a Civil Society Organisation, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative has paid tribute to Nigerian fallen heroes for their ultimate sacrifices in keeping the nation united.

The CSO National Coordinator, Solomon Adodo at a press conference in Abuja explained that it chose to celebrate the nation’s fallen heroes whom he said are mostly youth and also commend the Army hierarchy for prioritising the welfare of its troop at the war theatre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations declared 12 of August every year as International Youth Day to recognize efforts of the world’s youth in enhancing global society and to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions to their communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theme for this year is “Transforming education”, highlights efforts to make education more inclusive and accessible for all youth, including efforts by youth themselves.

According to the group, the Nigerian youth has consistently sacrificed for the peace and unity of the nation maintaining that it was high time the nation reciprocate this gesture.

While acknowledging initiatives put in by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai to care for the troops and the slain soldiers, they said it is indeed a feat not just worth commending but worthy of full patriotic support.

The CSO however appealed to the Federal Government to pay particular attention to the needs of the Nigerian Army and other security outfits for their arduous efforts in maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App