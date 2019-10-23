CSO disrupts activities at Edo specialist hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Civil Society Organisation (EDOSCO) yesterday staged a protest at the Edo Specialist Hospital, disrupting activities for a few hours.

The protest, it was gathered, was over alleged privatisation of the hospital by the state government.

The CSO had on Thursday last week given the state government a three-day ultimatum to revise the alleged privatisation of the hospital or risk a protest.

The coordinator of the group, Omobude Agho, said they will not rest until the state government revises its plan.

According to him, the hospital was built with tax payers’ money, ‘‘but the tax payers whose money was used to build the hospital can’t access healthcare there.

“We are rejecting this new privatisation plan because it will prevent the poor from accessing health care in this hospital,” he said. He noted that the primary purpose of government is the provision of security and welfare as well as providing healthcare for the citizenry.

“We had a meeting with the officials of the state yesterday and they tried to use grammar to confuse us but they fail to realise that we are not stupid’’, he said.

It took the intervention of the state Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Mohammed, for the group to leave the premises. The commissioner asked leaders of the group to follow him to his office for documentation of their demands, promising to submit the demands to the governor.

