CSDP benefits over 500,000 people in Yobe, says Gov. Buni

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has said that over 500,000 people have benefitted from N1.1billion worth micro projects in 260 communities since inception of Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) across the state.

The governor disclosed this while distributing cheques to 9 beneficiary communities for the implementation of group micro-projects and Public Work-Fare Programme under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) in Damaturu.

He noted that the total cost for the implementation of the community and group micro projects is N72,245,368.00, with 90 percent of the amount being government contribution, while the benefitting communities contribute the remaining 10 percent.

Governor Buni explained that the projects to be implemented include construction of classrooms and staff rooms, provision of furniture, drilling of boreholes, tube wells and hand pumps; installation of transformers, and community housing, amongst others.

He also revealed that over N684 million was disbursed, from May 2018 to date, under Youth and Social Support Operation (YESSO) for the implementation of cash transfers that targeted Internally Displaced Persons, underprivileged youths and vulnerable households.

“So far, a register of 31,486 households made up of 162,707 individuals has been cleared by the World Bank. Eleven more local government areas are in line for similar World Bank support.

“On an even happier note, our state has emerged as the first best performing state in the World Bank portfolio among 19 northern states; it is also the first in the Northeast and the overall best in the federation in Investment Project Financing under the World Bank.

“We are proud of these achievements and we are grateful to everyone who has helped to make them possible.

“I am also happy to note that the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs in collaboration with the state government has trained 185 youths in digital photography.

“In the age of social media and instantaneous communication, this training could not have come at a better time,” he said.

