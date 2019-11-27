Cross Rivers: Six months after re-election, Ayade appoints one commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

After six months since he was re-elected, the governor of Cross River state, Prof. Ben Ayade, has appointed one commissioner, Mr. Tanko Ashang, into the state cabinet.

Ashang has been assigned the attorney general and commissioner for justice portfolio in the yet-to-be constituted state executive council, our reporter gathered on Thursday.

Daily Trust reports that the governor has only appointed several special advisers and special assistants.

Until his appointment, Ashang was head of legal in the Office of the Secretary to Government of the Federation when Senator Anyim Pius Anyim held sway.

Two weeks ago, Governor Ayade had sent three names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners but has only appointed Ashang who stepped down for him in 2015 as a PDP gubernatorial candidate.

