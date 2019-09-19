  1. Home
Cross River’s Boki community rejoices over rehabilitated bridge

By Eyo Charles, Calabar Published Date
The reconstructed Boje river bridge.

It was a celebration galore as members of Boki community in Cross River State witnessed the inauguration of a modern bridge built over the Boje river following the collapse of the older.

The collapse of the bridge has cut off the community from their neighbours  for many years and forcing them to go through thick forest and rivers to connect with other communities.

The bridge was constructed in 1950s and over the years has experienced wear and tears which led to its total collapse.  A temporary arrangement made in the 1990s gave way seven years ago and since then nothing was done about the situation until now.

The collapse of the bridge caused hardship among local council staff, who have to take a detour through the next town, Obanliku, to connect  to their council headquarters.

Economic activities in the communities crumbled as access to the popular Okunde market which is the commercial nerve centre of the local government became  difficult.

So it was a time for celebration for the sons and daughters of Boki both home and abroad, at the bridge site as they celebrated the reopening of the community to the outside world.

“We are very happy because the bridge will reconnect the Boki communities to the council headquarters thereby reinventing economic activities in the local government,” Gabriel Pande, youth leader, said.

A community leader Mcstephen Ntiks Kembre, said that the entire Boki nation would forever remain grateful to the governor for keeping to his promise of ameliorating their sufferings by constructing the bridge.

“Because of the condition of the bridge, which in essence was not in existence from 2012 till last year, the cost of living became very high because the bridge links Boje to Okunde, the nerve center of Boki local government. Okunde is a core business centre. So, when that bridge collapsed people could not convey their goods from Bogie to Okunde.

“Boje has seven communities which had their livelihood tied to the bridge.  Within the  period there was a down turn of economic activities,” he said.

Pauline Obi, a business woman recalled the hardship she and other women faced in conveying their goods to sell in neighbouring  communities as a result of the the collapse of the bridge.

“We could not come to Boje to buy ‘Okponor’, banana or platain. No vehicle could access Boje. During rainy  season we were using boats and in the dry season, we have to pay exorbitant amount to convince any driver to even come here.

“This discourages most of us from doing business here. For me, this bridge is one of the best projects by the Ayade’s administration because it impacts on the lives of many people not just Boki is enormous.”

Governor Ayade said his government was committed to opening up the hinterland of the state to ensure economic prosperity for all citizens.

 

