Cross River ready to pay minimum wage — Ayade

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State had assured workers in the state that he will pay the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government.

He said this however depends on the recommendations from the joint labour committee his government set up recently to look at the possibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said interest of the civil servants in the state was uppermost in his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“We will be one of the first states to pay the national minimum wage. We may not receive richer federal allocation but we have our intellectual money to depend on.

” We have established many industries so that by the time they come full blast, income from there will also help pay in this direction.”

The governor has usually been described as labour friendly governor for his ability to pay workers salaries, although many workers have complained that it is usually selective payment.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App