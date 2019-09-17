Cross River: One killed, four missing in Bakassi IDPs camp

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Bakassi in Cross River state are again living in fear over renewed kidnapping and killings in the area.

One of the coordinators of the Internally Displaced Camps (IDPs) in Bakassi, Mr Asuquo Edet confirmed to journalists on Tuesday that one woman whose name was not disclosed was killed two days ago by unknown assailants.

He also said that no fewer than four persons have also been declared missing in the last one week.

Daily Trust reports that residents of Bakassi have complained over insecurity in the area, saying they now live in perennial fear after the death of the lady.

Asuquo called for the intervention of the police and other security agencies to address the insecurity in the IDP camps, adding that a meeting will be held to address the issues during the week.

The state governor’s security adviser for southern senatorial district, Ani Esin, said he was yet to be briefed about the incidents but noted that it was important for the identities of the victims to be disclosed.

He promised to swing into action, saying there were new security challenges that were emerging from Bakassi in recent times.

