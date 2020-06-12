Cross River: NLC embarks on full-scale strike on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

All categories of workers in Cross River State will embark on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 15, 2020, Daily Trust reports.

This follows a two-week ultimatum from June 1st to June 14, which was earlier issued by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state.

The ultimatum was informed by the governor’s inability to meet with the agreement reached with labour during the negotiation of the minimum wage.

At an emergency State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held Thursday at the Labour House on Marian Road Calabar, members resolved that everything would be done to ensure commencement of the strike and full participation of all affiliate unions.

Among the issues of concern to labour is the immediate restoration of workers whose names were removed from the payroll in September, 2019.

Others are the implementation of promotions, stop compulsory remittance of check dues of some workers to the Association of Senior Civil Servants, resolve the NURTW park control crisis in Calabar Municipality and Calabar South.

The Chairman of NLC, Comrade Ben Ukpepi had expressed concern that the workers whose names were removed from the payroll could not be allowed to continue to suffer without reinstatement after the agreement in February, 2019.

