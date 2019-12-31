Cross River in panic over Lassa Fever outbreak in Ebonyi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu, says the state has started working to avert imminent outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

This follows recent reports about the epidemic in neighbouring Ebonyi State.

The commissioner said she had to give marching orders to the officer in charge of the department of Epidemiology, Ministry of Health, to set up patrol teams to check those coming into the state, especially from Ebonyi where an outbreak has already been registered.

“I called the Epidemiologist and asked her if she’s aware that there’s Lassa Fever outbreak in Ebonyi State. She said she’s on leave and that she’s resuming in the next 6 days. I asked her again whether she has anything to hold the spread of diseases for the next six days and she said no.

She spoke to reporters in her office on Tuesday, saying the state had beefed up its border communities against the possible transmission of Lassa Fever virus to residents of the state.

She advised the citizens to be weary and aware of the signs and symptoms of Lassa Fever virus, especially from people coming into the state.

