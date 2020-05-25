Cross River gov’t warns Biafra agitators

ADVERTISEMENT

Cross River State Government has promised to deal with anybody or group of persons who gang up to foment trouble in any part of the state in the name of actualising outlawed Biafra Republic.

The State Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade for Southern Senatorial District of the state, Mr Abi Esin, said any breach of the sovereignty of the country by anyone or group will be treated as treason.

Esin spoke in Calabar, weekend, in reaction to the inauguration of the Mass Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra parliaments in Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

Esin said, “No other organ of government outside the recognised ones in the state will be tolerated and anyone or group that breaches this will be handed over to security agents for prosecution, and would be seen as having committed treasonable felony”.

Inaugurating the two parliaments in Calabar, the leader of the organisation in the two states, Mr Mike Effiong, said the event was to mark the 21 years anniversary since the struggle for a sovereign Biafra State was started by Chief Ralph Uwazurike.

According to Effiong, MASSOB Parliaments are in Calabar, Akpabuyo, Akamkpa, in Cross River State, while those in Akwa Ibom State are in Ikot Ekpene, Oruk Anan, Uyo, Eket and Abak.

“The leader of Parliament in Oruk Anam is Engineer Inyanette Akpan; Ikot Ekpene is Francis Johnson; Eket is Nsikak Akpan, and Uyo is Emmanuel Okorie, while the Calabar leader is Prince Abun Ekpe, and Akpabuyo is David Harris,” he said.

He maintained that Biafra has come of age and in line with internal law after 20 years, a state asking for self-rule can have its demands granted.

“We have since 1999 been asking for self-determination and it is now twenty-one years and what we have done is the way to go because we are recognised by international law”, he further said.

He disagreed that the action was treasonable, saying it was in line with the peaceful means to self actualisation of MASSOB.

