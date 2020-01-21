Cross River dissolves LG pension board

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cross River State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs (LGA), Mrs Stella Odey, has dissolved the state’s local government Pensions Board.

Odey said in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Calabar.

She said that all activities of the board were suspended with immediate effect until further notice.

The commissioner, however, directed the Auditor General and Permanent Secretary of the Local Government Service Commission to meet with her for further directives.

Odey said the action was in the best interest of the state and pensioners.

“Prof. Benedict Ayade, the Governor of Cross River is committed to improved welfare of pensioners in the state”, she said. (NAN)

