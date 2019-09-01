Crisis: Niger community cries out to Presidency 

ADVERTISEMENT

The people of Kpata-katcha community in Mokwa local government area of Niger state have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the boundary dispute between Katcha and Kpata-katcha community of Katcha and Mokwa local government areas.

Daily Trust recalls that the age -long crisis over which of the two councils owned Kede community has claimed lives necessitating a commission of inquiry into the matter by the state government.

The community lamented that over one year after the crisis, they could not return to their location because of the lukewarm attitude of the state government in resolving the conflict.

The spokesman of Kpata-Katcha community, Dr. Saganuwan Alhaji Saganuwan, told newsmen on Sunday in Minna, that if no immediate measure is taken, it may snowballed into a serious security threat in the state.

“At the moment the nation is faced with threats of security and if my people are not returned back to their homes, there is a big threat of security in the state especially in the local government and the riverine areas.

“I want to tell the Governor that his people have sabotaged his efforts in bringing peace to the community.

“He is the number one citizen of the state; he should be sincere in all his doings and that the security of the state should be his topmost priority.

“I also want to warn the state Governor that if he does not take measure, he is inviting crisis. Let him know that after his tenure, Niger state will still exist and whatever he has done, he will be remembered for. A stitch in time saves nine,” he stated.

He faulted the recommendation of the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state governor to look into the issue saying it did not reflect the submissions of the Kpata-katcha community.

He called on President Buhari to step in so that the people can return to their homes they deserted during the last year conflict and start their businesses.

