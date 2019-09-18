Crisis hits RTEAN as 28 NEC members ‘sack’ president, secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Executive Council of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria yesterday rose from an emergency meeting in Lagos announcing the dismissal of the association’s president, Osakpamwan Eriyo.

This was a day after Eriyo had sacked the Lagos State executive of the association led by Musa Muhammed and appointed a caretaker committee.

The 28 NEC members, who resolved that the dismissal of Eriyo in 2017 be enforced, also dismissed the national secretary, Yusuf Ibrahim, for allegedly colluding with the president to cause disaffection in the association.

The NEC members appointed Muhammed, who is also the deputy national president, Administration and Lagos chairman of the association, as acting president.

But Eriyo, in a chat with our correspondent, faulted his alleged dismissal which he said had no effect, asking if the national headquarters of the association was based in Lagos where such a decision would be taken.

Assistant National Secretary of the association, Adamu Zubair Jalaludeen, who read the communiqué, accused Eriyo of expansionist agenda, ticket racketeering, side tracking the National Executive Committee.

Jalaludeen said: “In Lagos State, the entire Executive Committee had unanimously resolved to support a second term bid of the state chairman whose administration is seen by all as a magic wand that has tremendously transformed the lives and well being of members of the state.

Eriyo, however, disowned the 28 members who met in Lagos, saying they had no such powers to dismiss him or the National Secretary.

He said a decision would be taken by the NEC against Muhammed who was appointed as acting president, insisting that his tenure as the Lagos State chairman had expired.

He also said Jalaludeen who addressed the press conference had long been suspended in Kaduna State.

