Crisis hits Ogun youth council over leadership election

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ogun State are enmeshed in crisis following the Saturday’s election in which Comrade Abduljabar Ayelaagbe was declared winner.

Ayelaagbe, an officer of the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), reportedly polled 145 votes to defeat his arch-rival, Olanrewaju Mosaku who scored 14 votes. Elections were equally conducted into other offices of the council.

However, Mosaku and his group had alleged irregularities in the conduct of the polls, saying “some money bags hijacked the process.”

According to Mosaku, Ayelaagbe violated the constitution of the council which states that “only a youth who is between the age of 18 to 35 is allowed to partake in the election of the Council but my opponent is more than 36 years old.”

But in a swift reaction, the NYCN Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adebare Ariyibi dismissed Mosaku’s allegation, describing it as spurious, false, hypocritical and deceitful.

According to him, Ayelaagbe and other executive members were validly elected in line with the provisions of the constitution of the Council.

The NYCN Publicist warned that the council would not condone “this character assassination with levity as the law will be employed to take its due course.”

