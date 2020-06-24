Crisis: APC founding members support NEC meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the founding members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have backed a meeting of National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled for Thursday.

They described the reconvened NEC meeting as “APC Doctrine of Necessity”.

The founding members who issued and signed a statement on Wednesday included Salihu Mustapha, Polycap Udah, Capt Bala Jibrin, Ray Morphy, Umar Kachalla Zubair, Dr Slyvanus Amechi, Shaba Emangi, Emeka Enechi, Charles Idahosa, Mohammed Aboki Mahmud, Prince Maxkor Shaka Momodu and Yusuf Omobeni.

They appealed to all NEC members to attend or participate virtually in the “golden opportunity” for the collective interest of all and the survival of the party.

The statement read: “We the representatives of founding members of the Legacy Parties that merged to form our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), welcome the Reconvened National Executive Committee meeting billed for Thursday 25th June, 2020; with Open-Arms and indeed for the saving grace – APC Doctrine of Necessity. We appeal to all NEC members to attend or participate virtually as the case maybe for the collective interest of all and the survival of our great party.

“This crucial meeting is Doctrine of Necessity and the last hope of the recovery of the soul of APC; because we have complained bitterly, wailed and lamented helplessly as our great party is sliding dangerously from 24 State Governors in 2019 to God knows.

“And regrettably our sister political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was on its knees in 2019, is today the ultimate beneficiary.

“This is why PDP national Chairman, Hon Uche Secondous gloriously hailed our suspended Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as their oxygen supplier.

“For the avoidance of doubt, may we for emphases state once more that our rating of the Reconvened National Executive Committee meeting as Doctrine of Necessity is because NEC going by Article, 13.1 of APC’s Constitution is the Principal Executive Body of our party.

“This being the case, since politics is jaw-jaw, and negotiation is imperative for the resolution of any conflict, the meeting therefore presents a golden opportunity for us to resolve most of the intractable issues bedeviling our great party.

“We restate that this is a win-win meeting, let’s take the message and leave the messenger.

“This is more so when Mr President has graciously not only accented to the meeting, but provided seamless venue.

“We do not want to belabour our esteemed leaders with the truism that the deliberate ineffectiveness and utter redundancy NEC was rendered in the last two years contributed immensely to the sordid scenario we found ourselves.

“Is APC’s Constitution not our grundnorm? Is not a fact of law that if the NEC has met the issue of all manner of culture of impunity, arbitrary appointments, waivers and unratified party primary regulations could not have arisen? Time is of essence.

“Accordingly, we appeal that we utilise the golden opportunity provided by the Doctrine of Necessity to participate in the meeting without let or hindrance.”

