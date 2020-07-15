Crisis: Adamawa IDPs reject inclusion of deputy gov in panel

ADVERTISEMENT

The displaced persons from the communal conflict between Lunguda and Waja communities in Adamawa State have rejected the involvement of state’s deputy governor, Crowther Seth, in the investigative committee to resolve the issues.

They accused him of taking sides in the conflict.

Warring communities had attended a peace meeting convened by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on Monday, at the Palace of the Kwandi Nungurya in Guyuk town as part of efforts to end the crisis.

A participant at the reconciliation meeting, who preferred anonymity, told Daily Trust that the displaced persons protested when Governor Fintiri with his deputy visited the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp at Guyuk Primary School and announced his deputy as part of the panel of investigation into the crisis.

According to the source, the IDPs protested the inclusion of the deputy governor in the panel, saying he could not do justice to them as he was allegedly supporting a Waja man known as Sarkin Yaki.

“We are also aware of the permanent rented room accommodation for him (Sarkin Yaki) at Madugu Hotels behind Government House Yola and the policeman attached to him for protection since there is no peace in the land,” one of the protesting men said.

When contacted, the Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, George Kushi declined to comment on the matter.

The conflict over farmlands, which has been going on for years, resurfaced last week in which five persons were killed, including a serving Councillor in Guyuk Local Council, according to local and security sources.

During the meeting, Governor Fintiri expressed displeasure over the pervading insecurity along the border with Gombe State, reiterating government’s resolve to prosecute the perpetrators.

He said his administration was determined to restore peace in the communities.

He added that a peace summit, in collaboration with Gombe State, was underway to ensure lasting peace in the area.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App