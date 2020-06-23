Crisis: ‘Acting chairman’ Giadom summons APC NEC meeting, claims Buhari is in support

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the personalities claiming acting national chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives (APC), Chief Victor Giadom, has summoned a meeting of National Executive Committee of the party for Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Giadom, in a notice issued on Tuesday, said the meeting to be held virtually, had the consent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The notice titled ‘Notice of NEC Meeting’ read: “I, Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the National Working Committee (NWC) and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, (who is the leader of our Party) reconvene the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed. The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

“In keeping strictly to the COVID-19 Guidelines, the postponed NEC shall hold by virtual means. The codes would be sent by text to the phone numbers of all NEC he members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

But the APC National Vice Chairman, South South, Prince Hilliard ETA, who was appointed to act on behalf of Deputy National Chairman, South, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, while reacting to the issue, described such NEC meeting as unconstitutional.

Eta, who fielded questions from journalists after receiving the report of Edo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, said: “I sit here on behalf of Distinguished Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting Chairman of this party. If Giadom is arranging a NEC, I believe that it is your responsibility as a member of the fourth estate of the realm to investigate his locus to find out whether he has the legal or constitutional backing to be able to call a NEC meeting.

“As we speak, the membership of Chief Giadom has been suspended by a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt this afternoon. Not only is he not a member of the NWC from today, his membership of the APC has been suspended. So, when you call him factional acting Chairman, we wonder why?

“Article 25B (i and ii) of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended) states; “The National Executive Committee shall meet every quarter and or at any time decided by the National Chairman or at the request made in writing by at least two-thirds of the members of the National Executive Committee provided that not less than fourteen days’ notice is given for the meeting to be summoned.

“Without prejudice to Article 25(B)(i) of this Constitution, the National Working Committee may summon an emergency National Executive Committee meeting at any time, provided that at least seven days’ notice of the meeting shall be given to all those entitled to attend.”

He said the NWC, having received communication from the Edo state chapter of the party regarding the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole both by Ward 10 Estako west local and the Estako west local government chapter, had accepted the lifting of his suspension.

Eta dismissed the assertion that the APC secretariat had become a battleground following a temporary closure of the party office yesterday by the police.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App