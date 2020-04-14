Criminals terrorising Rivers operate from Anambra – Wike

ADVERTISEMENT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said that criminals terrorising parts of the state have a hideout and operational base in Anambra state.

He disclosed yesterday while inspecting large catches of arms displayed at the Government House, Port Harcourt, by the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura that credible information at his disposal revealed that the suspected criminals storm the state to rob and terrorise residents after which they retreat to their hideout in Anambra state.

He expressed concern that despite the fight against coronavirus pandemic, some criminal elements still have the guts to terrorise innocent citizens of the state, saying they usually operate by digging trenches where they bury and stockpile arms which they use during such criminal operations.

He said that the catches of arms recovered from the criminals’ hideout are capable of overrunning Port Harcourt and its metropolis.

“We are talking about a pandemic that is ravaging the world and some criminals still find their way to make the state unsafe. Some of these criminals that terrorise the state come in from Anambra state. They operate in the state and retreat back to Anambra state to take cover. The capacity of the arms recovered from the criminal hideout is capable of overrunning the state.”

“Imagine a situation where these arms are unleashed on the state. These arms are buried on the ground by these criminals and dug out anytime they want to use it for operation,” he said.

Displaying the arms before journalists, Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura said that the large caches of arms that include 1 GPMG, 2 SMG, 5 pump action rifles, 1,111 round of 9mm live ammunition among others were recovered from the kidnappers’ den in Ogu-bolo axis of the state.

According to him, the men of the tactical unit of the command acting on credible information arrested one of the suspects who led the team of police officers to the camp where the arms were recovered.

He said that the command could not establish the purpose for which the arms were hidden; saying those found culpable for stockpiling the arms when arrested will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

