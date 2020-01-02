Criminals bent on unleashing terror — Northern govs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Governors Forum says criminals are bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.

The forum said in order to overcome the criminals, both the government and citizens must collaborate to holistically tackle insecurity which, it emphasises, remains a major challenge in the country.

The Federal Government had on Monday said it would gradually withdraw military operations in some volatile spots in the country, beginning from the first quarter of 2020.

At the National Security Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadyu Buhari, it was resolved that the withdrawal of troops be done after an “assessment” to determine areas where peace has returned to enable civil authorities to assume full control of security.

The Northern Governors Forum, yesterday in its New Year message titled “Together, We can Build a Greater Nigeria”, stressed that “Insecurity remains a major challenge that both the government and citizens must collaborate at ensuring that it is tackled holistically in order to overcome criminals who are bent on unleashing terror and sorrow on Nigerians.”

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, who signed the statement, said the forum remained committed to carrying out robust initiatives “towards targeting poverty, illiteracy, diseases and insecurity that are plaguing many parts of the region in particular, and the nation as a whole.”

He said the governors of the northern region would continue to peer-review one another and benchmark targets for regional development plans that would engender peaceful coexistence and people-oriented programmes.

“We shall continue to work closely with the Federal Government under the purposeful leadership of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to create synergy that is critical to achieving meaningful development of the Northern Region and the nation at large,” Lalong added.

He said the forum rejoiced with Nigerians on the celebration of a new year and urged for collective resolve to build a Nigeria that is more united, prosperous and equitable.

He stated: “From the record of achievements last year, 2020 is full of prospects and opportunities for Nigerians to again work for the uplift of the country by supporting governments at all levels to carry out development initiatives that will strengthen the economy and its people.

“All that is required is for all to demonstrate patriotism and genuine commitment to making the desired sacrifices that are needed to building a nation that is self-sufficient and strong enough to provide opportunities for its people to flourish.”

