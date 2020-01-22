Criminal suspect escapes from police custody in court

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old suspect, Hassan Sulaiman, yesterday escaped from police custody before he could be arraigned at a Botanical Garden chief magistrate court in Lagos.

Sulaiman, who was brought to the court from the Iponri police station, Surulere, bolted before he could be arraigned and the police had since launched a hunt to rearrest him.

According to the police charge sheet, Sulaiman and others still at large, on January 16, 2020 at about 2pm at No. 96, Brickfield Street, Ebute-Meta, Lagos, stole one pumping machine valued at N65,000, one small generator valued at N35,000 and one charcoal stove valued at N5,000, property of Olaniyi Awoyale.

However, before Sulaiman could be arraigned in court yesterday morning, the investigating police officer who brought him to court fell asleep and the suspect disappeared into thin air.

