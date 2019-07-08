Crime: Buhari urged to give constitutional roles to traditional rulers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olijebu, Ijebuo-Owo in Owo kingdom of Ondo State, Major General Ojomo Oluda (Rtd) has appealed to the federal government to give roles to traditional rulers in the country to curb the frightening crime situations, especially kidnapping.

The traditional ruler told Daily Trust in an interview in his palace in Owo that successive governments had reduced the roles of traditional rulers, yet they are the ones dealing directly with the people.

The retired general, who left the Army 19 years ago, urged President Mohammadu Buhari to do the needful by giving constitutional roles to the traditional rulers, stressing that they understand the people better, especially at the grassroots.

On appointment of men into the president cabinet, he said he should learn from the experience of first term and select people that would help him achieve his promises.

Similarly, a member of the board of trustees of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State and a former governorship candidate of the party in the last election, HRH Jamiu Ekungba has called on the federal government to take the issue of security very seriously.

Ekungba, who is also a leader of the Owo traditional ruling house, urged Nigerians to support the president in achieving a better second term.

