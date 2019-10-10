CP moves against extortion by policemen in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Rabiu Ladodo, has cautioned his men against extorting motorists, saying that appropriate sanctions would be meted to anyone caught in the act.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, against the backdrop of threats by a pressure group, Concerned Imo Leaders, to drag the Inspector General of Police to court, the commissioner said, “the attention of the Imo State Police Command has been drawn to the high level and shameful extortion/corruption of policemen on patrol duties.

Consequently, the CP is miffed about this shameful and unethical practice of some policemen in the command and has promised to take drastic measures to ensure that such infractions are curbed.

“The command, therefore, advices motorists and other members of the public to desist from parting with such monies henceforth.”

He added that the command will soon launch, Police Campaign Against Extortion/Corruption and other Unethical Vices and also to release complaints response phone numbers.

