CP declares war on gunmen who kill driver in Imo

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, has vowed to track down suspected armed robbers who gunned down a driver at the popular “Malaysian market” in Umungwa in Obowo local government area of Imo State.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the market last week and dispossessed marketers and buyers of their wares and money.

Their action was said to have thrown the entire market into confusion as the sporadic shots of gun fire sent traders scampering into different directions.

The driver, identified as Chinedu, was hit as he attempted to flee from the scene.

Ladodo, in a statement on Monday, gave assurance that the command will arrest and prosecute the killers of Chinedu.

The commissioner said he had directed a full scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the bus driver with a view to arresting the culprits, stressing that “Nobody has the right to take another person’s life and so, those who robbed people of their belongings and also killed an innocent youth in the process must be tracked down.’’

