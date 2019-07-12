Coy inspires Nigerian youths on employability, multiple skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Avant Halogen, a talent risk and identity management Solution Company has reiterated its commitment to continue to inspire Nigeria’s growing youth population to be employable and fit for the global knowledge economy.

The company, at a free ‘Career Fair’ attended by over two hundred job seeking Nigerian youths and employable graduates expressed hope that with such open career nurturing platforms and learning sessions, Nigerian graduates will be able to learn important employability skills for career development.

The Head of Business, Avant Halogen, Chigbo Okeke who spoke at the event described the career fair as a platform to learn and opportunity for potential employees interface with representatives of the companies available for better job placement and career development.

Earlier, the founder of ‘The Nehemiah Place’ Niyi Aromolaran who also spoke on the theme of the workshop, ‘Ready for the Future’ challenged the participants to be future best fit. He advised them to imbibe social and business etiquettes, noting that, they are essential to relationship building and management within and beyond their local environment.

