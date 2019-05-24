Coy donates items to community school, hospital in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of its corporate social responsibility to host communities, an independent power generation company, Azura Power West Africa, at the weekend donated hospital and education facilities to a hospital and community in Edo State.

The company donated an ambulance, opthalmic microscope and cataract sets to state-owned Stella Obasanjo Hospital.

Similarly it donated a block of six classrooms, library, learning materials, borehole and a generator to Erediauwa Primary School, Iduowina-Ehobor community, Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

Presenting the items, the company’s Managing Director, Edu Okeke, said the block of classrooms and other education facilities were as a result of the good relationship with the host community.

While calling on the state government to complement their effort by deploying the right teachers to the school, he promised to build a perimeter fence for the school to protect it from vandals.

The State Commissioner for Education, Emmanuel Agbale, who received the donation, said the donation “complements the state government’s investment in basic education’’.

Presenting the ambulance and other equipment to Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Mr. Okeke said health and education remained the two most important things in every society.

Receiving the items, The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Doctor Patrick Okundia, commended the company for assisting the hospital.

