COVID:19 TY Danjuma donates relief materials to Ebonyi state

The Ebonyi state government has received supports worth 120 million naira to cushion the effects of coronavirus lockdown in the state.

The items came from “Victim Support Fund (VSF) Task Force on Covid:19” under the umbrella of TY. Danjuma foundation.

2,060 households are expected to benefit from the donated items.

The group Chairperson in charge of the Task Force on COVID:19, Mrs Toyosi Akerele Ogunsiji presented the items to the state government in Abakiliki on Friday.

Mrs Ogunsiji added that the foundation was touched to support the state owing to reason that it has the highest cases in the entire South East region.

Her words: In the Southeast, Ebonyi state has the highest number of Coronavirus cases at the moment and even though that the state government has been making concerted effort to combat the scourge, we think it important to ensure that our work on the impact of this emergency intervention of the COVID:19 global pandemic touches the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“We were made to understand that the livelihood of the citizens is tampered at this moment of the pandemic, companies are unable to function in full capacity, even though government is operating off and on, people have lost their jobs.

“And so, food is the major component, it’s a major necessity for human survival which is what we have for you today.

“We have Rice, Beans, Garri all in 10kg each, groundnut oil and salt. In addition to that, we are donating, 30 bags of hand sanitizers, 50,000 face masks, 50 safety materials for your healthcare workers owing to the fact that healthcare workers are always on the frontline at this moment and we already know the challenges that Nigerians suffer in terms of healthcare infrastructural management and the shortage of Doctors.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government for onwards distribution, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe thanked the foundation.

He described such as an act of passion and love and as well assured the foundation of judicious distribution of the items to the households in the state.

“We are grateful that you have found us eminently qualified to benefit from your philanthropy.

“We assure you of equitable distribution of the materials you brought to households who will benefit,” he assured.

